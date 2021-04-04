Douglas Love Sells 500 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Annexon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

