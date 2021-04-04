Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $267.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

