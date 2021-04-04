Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $62.03 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $62,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,323.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $380.20 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.