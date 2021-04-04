Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 813,065 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $64,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

