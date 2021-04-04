American International Group Inc. Sells 817 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

