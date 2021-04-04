Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

