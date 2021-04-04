Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.38 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

