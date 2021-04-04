Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.