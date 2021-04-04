Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.