Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214,824 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pluralsight worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $21,865,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 2,203.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 971,569 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $10,480,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $10,117,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $139,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PS. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

