Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,795 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Steelcase worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $14.47 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

