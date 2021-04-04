Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,296,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.19 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

