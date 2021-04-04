Federated Hermes Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REVG stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

