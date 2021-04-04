Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Premier Financial worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.