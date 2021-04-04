Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.