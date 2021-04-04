Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 53,390 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,390 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.