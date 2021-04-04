Credit Suisse Group Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $186.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $171.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

