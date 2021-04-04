10,100 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

