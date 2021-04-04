Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $147,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

