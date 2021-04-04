Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

