Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,178 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,178 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.90 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

