Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.26 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
InMode stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
