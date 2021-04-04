Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,447 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after purchasing an additional 556,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,800.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

