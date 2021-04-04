Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.47 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.