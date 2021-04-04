Karen Blasing Sells 500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

