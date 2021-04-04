Molly D. Kannan Sells 2,177 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RYI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $638.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

