Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,908 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $126.54 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.85. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

