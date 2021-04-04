Credit Suisse AG Has $1.49 Million Stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $663.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

