Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.