Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 27,208 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ITT by 15.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $90.83 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

