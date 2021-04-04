Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,698 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

