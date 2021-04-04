Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

