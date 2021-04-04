Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

