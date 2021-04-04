Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

