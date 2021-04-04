G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $7,866,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,754,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

GIII stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

