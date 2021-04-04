Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $64.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

