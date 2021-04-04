Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $502,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,715 shares of company stock worth $3,872,201 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

