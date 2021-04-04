Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

