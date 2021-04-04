Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $32.11 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

