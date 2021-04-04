Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

