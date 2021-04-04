Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.