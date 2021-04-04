Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.11.

Chewy stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

