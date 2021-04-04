Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

