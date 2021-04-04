Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enerplus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,941 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

