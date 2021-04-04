David A. Beitel Sells 5,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $668,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

