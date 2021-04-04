Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 410,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.