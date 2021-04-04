ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $544,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 676,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

