ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

