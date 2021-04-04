ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,259 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.