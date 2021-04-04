Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.