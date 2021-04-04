ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $582,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Delek US stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

